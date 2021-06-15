The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced new dates for Haryana Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021 and other recruitment exams that were earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. The revised exam calendar for the months of July, August and September has been uploaded on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

According to the new exam schedule, HPSC will conduct the HCS and other Allied Services prelim exam 2021 on August 28 in two sessions – 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The other recruitment exams to be held in the coming months will start from July 17. Information regarding the venue of examination centres and downloading admit card will be displayed on Commission’s website.

Here’s HPSC revised exam calendar 2021.

HCS Prelims 2021

The HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 will be conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).