Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the IFS Mains can check and download the result from UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 222 candidates have been shortlisted for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2020 (Group ‘A’).

The Mains examination was conducted from February 28 to March 7, 2021.

“Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test,” reads the notice.

The qualified candidates are required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II to be made available on the Commission’s website from June 23 to July 6 by 6.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020” under What’s New section The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Personality Tests (Interviews) of the shortlisted candidates will be held in due course in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) is one of the three All India Services of the Union Government. Every year, the UPSC conducts the Indian Forest Service exam to recruit officers into the forest service. The chief mandate of this service is to manage the country’s natural resources and implement the National Forest Policy.

