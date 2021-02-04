Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2020 admit card on its official website. Registered candidates can download the admit card at upsc.gov.in till March 7, 2021, by 4.00 PM.

Candidates can use their registration number/ roll number, date of birth and security pin to download the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in Click on the “Admit Card” section Click on “E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC” Click on “Download” beside “INDIAN FOREST SERVICE (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020” Read the “Important Instructions” Key in your login details and submit Download and take a print of the admit card

Candidates appearing for UPSC IFS mains exam 2020-21 must carry one valid photo ID along with the UPSC admit card 2021.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) is one of the three All India Services of the Union Government. Every year, the UPSC conducts the Indian Forest Service exam to recruit officers into the forest service. The chief mandate of this service is to manage the country’s natural resources and implement the National Forest Policy.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at here.