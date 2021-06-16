Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the recruitment examination admit card for the post of Supervisor Trainee (Finance) on its official website bhel.com. The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 30.

Candidates who are to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from BHEL’s official website careers.bhel.in.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit BHEL’s career portal at https://careers.bhel.in:8443/bhel/jsp/#myPage Click on “Recruitment of SUPERVISOR TRAINEES (FINANCE) - 2021” under regular recruitment section Now click on “Click to Download Admit Card” Key in your user ID, password and login Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 40 vacancies. The candidates’ selection will comprises of two stages — Computer Based Examination and Group Discussions.

Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainee shall have to necessarily clear both the stages in order to be considered on the merit list for joining, read the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.