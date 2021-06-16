Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University has announced the dates for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering or AEEE 2021 phase 3.

The University will conduct AEEE 2021 Phase 3 from July 11 to 14 for admission to the first year of BTech programmes offered by the university. Both fresh candidates and those who attempted the earlier phases can appear in the exam, the university said. The test will be held in two sessions per day: 10.00 AM– 11.30 AM, 2.00 PM – 3.30 PM.

This year, AEEE 2021 is being held online with remote proctoring amid the coronavirus pandemic situation. Moreover, the exam pattern has been changed on the lines of JEE Main 2021. Students will have more questions to choose from. All questions will be multiple-choice type.

The result will be declared on July 23 and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will start the B.Tech Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) for 2021 admissions in the last week of July.

Timeline for AEEE 2021 Phase 3 exam: