The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2021. The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 will be held on July 18. Candidates registered to appear for the exam can check the schedule at official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two sessions:

10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon: GENERAL STUDIES AND ENGINEERING APTITUDE PAPER (PAPER-I) (OBJECTIVE) (200 Marks)

GENERAL STUDIES AND ENGINEERING APTITUDE PAPER (PAPER-I) (OBJECTIVE) (200 Marks) 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM: CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG. (DISCIPLINE- SPECIFIC PAPER)(PAPER-II) (OBJECTIVE) (300 Marks)

Here’s UPSC Engineering Services Prelim Exam 2021 schedule.

Recruitment through the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.