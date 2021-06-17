The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the IGNOU Assistant Registrar and Security Officer recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can check and download their result statement from NTA’s recruitment website recruitment.nta.nic.in by using their Application No and date of birth to login.

The recruitment exam in the computer-based test (CBT) mode was conducted by NTA on January 24 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM on behalf of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Along with the result, NTA has uploaded the final answer key of the exam.

According to the IGNOU brochure, the recruitment test is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies of Assistant Registrar and one of Security Officer at the University.

Candidates who clear the January 24 test will be shortlisted for an interview round.

Here’s direct link to check IGNOU Asst Registrar, Security Officer exam 2021 result.

Here’s direct link to final answer key.

Steps to check IGNOU recruitment exam result 2021: