Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Nursery Teacher Trainer (NTT) document verification schedule on its official website. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from RSMSSB’s website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the document verification (DV) is scheduled to be conducted from June 28 to July 5 (10.00 AM) at Directorate, Integrated Child Development Services, Women and Child Development Department, 2, Jal Path, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur.

More than 1000 candidates will appear for the document verification round.

Earlier, the DV was scheduled to be held from December 21 to 29, 2020, which was postponed due to indispensable reasons.

The candidates are required to bring a detailed application form along with an Rs. 100/- Indian Postal Order along with qualification certificate, age proof, caste certification (if applicable), and others. More details in the notice.

The Commission has directed the candidates to bring negative Covid-19 RT PCR report not older than 72 hours before the scheduled DV.

Steps to download the schedule

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notifications” Now click on “NTT 2018: Schedule for Document Verification” The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to NTT DV schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.