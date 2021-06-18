Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2021 today. Students who have appeared for Class 12 exams can check the MBSE HSSLC result 2021 on the official website mbse.edu.in.

Students can check the result and download the scorecard using their roll number and registration number. They can also check the result through the third-party result website indiaresults.com. T

Steps to check Mizoram MBSE Class 12 result 2021:

Visit official website mbse.edu.in Click on ‘HSSLC Examination Result 2021’ link under ‘Notification’ section Enter roll number and registration number to login The Class 12 scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Apart from this, candidates can also check their results on phone. Candidates will have to send SMS - MBSE12 <Roll No> to 5676750 to get result on their registered mobile number.