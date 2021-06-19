Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, and Handyman/Loader for various locations. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till June 30, 2021.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up 103 vacancies of which, 4 vacancies are for the post of Sr Supervisor, 73 for Handyman/ Loader, and 26 for Supervisor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates applying for the posts of Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, and Handyman/Loader must not have crossed the age of 30 years, 35 years and 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Handyman/Loader: Applicants should have passed Class 8th and must be able to communicate in local language and Hindi. Ability to read English with preferably 1 year experience in cargo handling.

Supervisor: The candidate should hold a graduate degree and have basic computer knowledge with 1 year of experience in cargo industry.

Senior Supervisor: The candidate should hold a graduate degree and have basic computer knowledge with 2 year of experience in cargo industry.

Here’s the direct link to notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/Ex-Serviceman/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 750 whereas SC/ST/EWS/PH will have to pay Rs 450.

Application Process

The candidates can apply for the vacancies via becil.com or becilregistration.com. The detailed application process is available in the notification. Candidates may also check the following link for detailed process.

Here’s the direct link to the application details.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.