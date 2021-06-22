National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) will today, June 22, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 5215 vacancies, of which, 2664 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse and 2551 for the post of ANM.

The applicants will be recruited on a contractual basis.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse: The candidates should have passed class 12th and have completed BSc Nursing/ GNM from a recognized government/non-government colleges. It is compulsory to have a valid registration certificate from Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council, as per the notice.

ANM: The candidates should have passed class 12th and have completed ANM training. The applicant must have valid registration certificate of ANM.

Steps to apply for ANM/ Staff Nurse vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment for Contractual ANMs, Lab Technicians, Staff Nurses under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” Now click on Apply Now against your choice of post “ANM/ Staff Nurse” Read the rulebook and proceed to fill the application form Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill the form and upload the required documents Submit and print a copy for future reference

