All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised examination schedule on its official website. The Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for the July 2021 session will now be conducted on July 22 and the result is expected to be released on July 26.

The last date to re-fill the online city choice for re-allotment of examination center (Original last choice will be kept in case of failure to opt) is June 24, by 5.00 PM, reads the official notice.

Earlier, the INI CET computer based test (CBT) exam was to be conducted on June 16 and the result was scheduled to be released on June 22. The examination was later postponed amid Covid-19 surge.

Candidates can check the official notification on AIIMS’ official website at aiimsexams.in.

“Those candidates who failed to uploaded valid OBC(NCL)/EWS category certificate on or before 22.07.2021 (by 05:00 pm) then the applicant’s candidature shall be considered as of general category and will be considered for unreserved seats in all INIs. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Important Dates

AIIMS INI CET 2021 admit card: July 15

Last date of submission of application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals: July 22 (5.00 PM)

Last date to upload scanned copy of sponsored certificate: July 22 (5.00 PM)

Last date for uploading of Valid OBC(NCL)/EWS certificate: July 22 (5.00 PM)

Examination for INI-CET in CBT Online mode: July 22

Expected date of declaration of INI-CET result: July 26

AIIMS conducted the registration process for INI CET July 2021 in the month of March.

The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission for July session in the same year and month of November for admission starting January next year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.