The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to postpone the INI CET exam for July 2021 session scheduled to be held next month amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for the July 2021 session is scheduled to be held on May 8.

In a notice posted on AIIMS website aiimsexams.org, the exam authorities said: “In view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination schedule in May 2021.”

The revised dates for the conduct of the entrance test will be notified in due course of time through the website, the notice added. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the portal.

Here’s INI CET July 2021 postponement notice.

AIIMS conducted the registration process for INI CET July 2021 in the month of March.

The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission for July session in the same year and month of November for admission starting January next year.

Earlier, AIIMS also postponed the MBBS Supplementary Exam for second and final-year students.