Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised provisional result for the posts of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) in Forest Department. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Test and Events round can check their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

“The Forest Department sent a list of 330 (including Adilabad Agency Division) vacancies and candidates were shortlisted for Physical Test and Events. The Physical Test and Events for 2nd spell were from 15/02/2020 to 18/02/2020, for 3rd spell from 04/08/2020 to 11/08/2020, for 4th spell from 09/11/2020 to 12/11/2020 and for 5th Spell on 06/04/2021 respectively for the post of Forest Beat Officer in Forest Department,” reads the notice.

A total of 1771 candidates are declared qualified for the post of Forest Beat Officer. However, the final result for 72 candidates is on hold due to the clarification on a claim of the agency. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 1857 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “FOREST BEAT OFFICER IN FOREST DEPARTMENT - NOTIFICATION NO.48/2017: Date: 15/08/2017 - REVISED SELECTION NOTIFICATION.” under “What’s New” section The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

Applicants should note that if any candidate furnishes false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of omission or commission of any candidate, then her/his provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.