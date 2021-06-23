Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary answer key today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination conducted on June 20 can check the answer key on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates may also raise objections, if any, against the release answer key till June 29.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 51 Range Forest Officer vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Here’s the direct link for online objection submission system: http://180.211.111.99/GPSC_Suggestion/

All the suggestion should be submitted through ONLINE OBJECTION SUBMISSION SYSTEM only. Physical submission of suggestions will not be considered. Question wise suggestion to be submitted in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the website / online objection submission system, read the official notice.

