Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Dental Surgeon, Class-2. Shortlisted candidates can check and download the schedule from GPSC’s official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The interview will be conducted from June 14 to 25 for a total of 485 candidates. Candidates are required to bring their application form, educational certificates along with other documents.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 93 vacancies on the basis of Preliminary examination held on February 2, 2020, and the interview round. The application process started from October 15, 2019, to November 4, 2019.

Steps to download the schedule

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on “Interview Schedule 31/2019-20 Dental Surgeon, Class-2, Gujarat Health Services, Health and Family Welfare Class-2 View attachment” Now click on “Interview Schedule - 31/2019-20 Detailed - DIP-31-201920.pdf” The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the interview schedule.

The result is expected to be released after 10 days from last date of interview.

