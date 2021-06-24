The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the examination schedule for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020.

As per the notification, the exam will be held between July 16 and 31. Registered candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB PGT exam 2021 will be held in online (CBT) mode and socially distanced format.

The name of the examination centre and time will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card. The examination schedule of remaining post codes will be notified in due course, reads notification. Detailed instructions and a link to download admit card will be released on the board website shortly.

Here’s DSSSB PGT exam 2020 schedule.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for further information.