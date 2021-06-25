The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will conclude the online registration process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021 today. The Board has invited applications for CGLE 2021 from eligible candidates for recruitment to Grade ‘C’ posts in various state government departments.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website apssb.nic.in till 3:00 PM.

The APSSB CGLE 2021 written exam will be tentatively held on August 1 and the subsequent skill test on August 8.

The Board has notified a total of 53 vacancies of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) in various departments.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-32 years

Educational Qualification: i) Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University; ii) Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application.

Here’s APSSB CGLE 2021 official notification.

Scheme of CGL exam 2021

The APSSB CGL exam 2021 will consist of two stages: i) Witten test with objective-type MCQ and ii) Skill Test. Only shortlisted candidates from Stage 1 will appear for Stage 2. The candidate must qualify the Stage 2. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written test.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 (for APST) and Rs 200 (for General category).

Steps to apply for APSSB CGLE 2021:

Visit official website apssb.nic.in Go to the ‘Apply’ section and click on ‘apply online’ for CGLE 2021 Register using personal and contact details Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for APSSB CGLE 2021.