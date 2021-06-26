Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released the admit card of online examinations for the post of Assistant (Multipurpose). Applicants can download their admit cards from BSCB’s official website bscb.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 200 Assistant vacancies in The Bihar State Cooperative Bank and 11 District Central Co-operative Banks of Bihar.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bscb.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Assistant (Multipurpose) in The Bihar State Cooperative Bank and District Central Cooperative Banks” Now click on “Click here to download admit card” Key in your login credentials and submit download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Exam Pattern Subject Name No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Medium English Language 30 30 20 mins English Reasoning 35 35 20 mins English and Hindi Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 mins English and Hindi Total 100 100 1 hour —

Each correct answer will fetch one marks and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks shall be deducted. The question paper shall be of objective multiple choice, reads the notification.

