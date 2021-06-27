The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021), earlier known as EAMCET. Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The online registration for AP EAPCET 2021 has commenced at the portal and the last day to submit online applications is July 25.

AP EAPCET 2021 will be conducted through a computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The entrance exam will be held from August 19 to 25 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The hall ticket/admit card will be released on August 12.

To be eligible for AP EAPCET, candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of the intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) in the relevant subject for the course. More details in the information brochure available on the website.

Application fee

The open category registration fee for Engineering (E) and Agriculture (A) is Rs 600 and Rs 1200 for E & A (Both Streams).

Here’s AP EAPCET 2021 Instruction Booklet:

Steps to apply for AP EAPCET 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP EAPCET 2021.