Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of Assistant Professor Chemistry in Higher Education Department. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check and download the result from CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 118 candidates have been declared qualified for the recruitment. The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 150 vacancies.

The interview was conducted from June 22 to 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 247 candidates were qualified, of which 239 applicants appeared for the interview round.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SELECTION LIST-ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (CHEMISTRY) (26-06-2021)“ The result will appear in the PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2020, and the result for the same was released on January 23, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.