Uttrakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has notified various vacancies for the post of Jail Guard under Group C. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts from July 1 onwards at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The last day to apply for the vacancies is August 14 and the last date to submit the application fee is August 16, 2021.

The examination is expected to be conducted in December, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 213 vacancies, of which 200 vacancies are for Male candidates and 13 for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: The applicants should be between the age of 21 years and 35 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate or have equivalent qualification. The candidates should have working knowledge of Devanagari Hindi.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas candidates from SC/ST/EWS category will have to pay Rs 150.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Eligibility Test, and Physical Standard Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.