Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) interview and document verification (DV) schedule on its official website opsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the interview is scheduled to be conducted in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr PK Parijan Road, Cuttack-753001 from July 14 to 23 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

A total of 64 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The candidates are required to come with hard-copies of online applications forms, three passport size photographs, self-attested copies of all relevant certificates, documents, Aadhaar Card, and others on the day of verification,” read the notice.

Candidates should note that the candidature is purely provisional.

Steps to download the AEE interview schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice for Verification of Original Documents and Interview for Recruitment of Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical)...” The schedule will get downloaded Check the schedule and take a printout for future reference

