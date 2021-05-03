Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified the postponement of document verification for Asst. Executive Engineer (Electrical) and Medical Officer, and the Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination on its official website opsc.gov.in.

The decision was made due to rising COVID-19 crisis. Physical Verification of Documents for Recruitment of Asst. Executive Engineer (Electrical) and Medical Officer were scheduled to be conducted from May 17 to 19 and May 6 to 25. The Odisha Civil Service Preliminary (Written) Examination was to be held on May 23.

Further dates shall be notified in due course of time.

Earlier, OPSC released Medical Officer 2021 document verification schedule for which 1491 candidates were shortlisted to appear. The computer-based examination was conducted on April 28 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 1,904 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Medical Officer examination. OPSC has notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.