State Bank of Sikkim will end the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Manager (AM). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at statebankofsikkim.com by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

After the completion of application process, bank shall generate admit cards for all eligible candidates and place them in the bank’s website enabling candidates to download the same. Candidates shall be allowed to appear in the written examination as well as viva voce only on production of their respective admit card, read the notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age of the applicants should be 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years as on April 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics, Accounting, Commerce, Financial Management/Finance, Banking, Mathematics or minimum one year of Certificate Course in Computer Application. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the advertisement.

Application Fee

Application fees of Rs 150 should be deposited online during the submission of the application.

Steps to apply for vacancies:

Visit the official website statebankofsikkim.com On the homepage, click on “Registration is now OPEN. Please Click to Apply” Key in your details and register Log in and proceed with application process Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for Assistant Manager post.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Examination (Phase-I) added to the marks obtained in Interview (Phase-II). Results of the candidates qualified for the Interview and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the Bank’s website. Final selection list will be published in Local Newspaper and also in Bank’s website.