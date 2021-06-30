The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has deferred the BITSAT 2021 application deadline considering the current pandemic situation. Interested candidates will now be able to apply for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT 2021) on the official website bitsadmission.com till July 7, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

The application editing window will open from July 4, 2021. BITSAT-2021 online tests shall be conducted during August 3-6, 2021, reads the official statement. The BITSAT 2021 is being conducted for admissions in First Degree programmes at BITS Pilani.

First Semester of Academic Year 2021-22 of Newly admitted students is likely to start after September 14, 2021. The exact dates shall be notified through the website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: For admission to all the Integrated First-Degree Programmes, except BPharm, candidates should have passed the 12th class examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to BPharm, candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

Steps to apply for BITSAT 2021:

Visit the website at bitsadmission.com Click on, “please Click Here to register” Fill in your details, upload documents, and register Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for BITSAT 2021.

Application Fee:

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates it is Rs 2,900. If the candidates choose Dubai as a center, the application fee for both male and female candidates will be the same and will be Rs 7,000.

For queries related to BITSAT-2021, candidates can mail their queries at bitsat2021@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in or call on the numbers 01596-242205, and 01596-255330 from Monday-Friday (9.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.