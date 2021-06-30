Rajasthan High Court has released the Shorthand and Computer Test result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can download their result from Rajasthan HC’s official website hcraj.nic.in.

A total of 370 candidates have been declared qualified in the examination. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interview round likely to be commenced from July 28, 2021.

Schedule of interview shall be uploaded on the official website of this court, very soon. Therefore, candidates are advised to visit the official website of this court, regularly, reads the official notice.

The Shorthand and Computer Test was conducted from April 3 to April 8 in two shifts —10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM at Jaipur.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 434 Stenographer vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Click on “RECRUITMENT - Recruitment - Stenographers for District Courts and DLSAs 2020” under “Recruitment” tab Now click on, “Notice for declaration the Result of Shorthand Test and Computer Test regarding Direct Recruitment to the post of Stenographers for District Courts DLSAs and PLAs 2020” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to Rajasthan High Court Stenographer result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.