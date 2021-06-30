The High Court of Gujarat has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary. Interested candidates will be able to apply for July 1 (12.00 noon) onwards at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 27 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: July 1

Last date to apply online: July 15

Tentative date for Preliminary Test (Objective Type­MCQs): August 28

Tentative date for Stenography Test / Skill Test: September 29

Tentative date for Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): October/November, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years and more than the age of 35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved category.

Essential Qualification: The applicants should hole a bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. Candidate must possess a certificate regarding basic knowledge of computer. Speed of 120 words per minute in English Short Hand.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Ex-­Servicemen are required to pay the fees of Rs 500­ plus the usual Bank Charges. Candidates from other category will have to pay Rs 1000 plus the usual Bank Charges.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Aggregate Marks obtained by the candidates in the Stenography/Skill Test and viva­ voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.