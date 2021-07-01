Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of 65th Combined Competitive Examination Main 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1142 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round tentatively scheduled to be conducted in July. The examination was conducted from November 15 to 28, 2020, reads the notice.

This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state. A total number of 6,517 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Mains examination.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.