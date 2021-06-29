The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Audit Officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under the Finance Department today. Eligible candidates can apply on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process commenced on June 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a graduation degree in Economics, Numeric or Mathematics from a recognised university. Candidates with MBA, CA, ICWA, and CS degree are eligible to apply.

Here’s the direct link to check the detailed official notification.

Steps to apply for BPSC Assistant Audit Officer recruitment:

Visit BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and proceed to online application window Register and proceed with the application form Fill in the required details and submit Pay the applicable fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Preliminary Exam followed by Mains Written Exam and interview round.

Exam pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of an objective-type MCQ-based question paper. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist a total of 150 marks. The candidates who will be declared qualified for the Mains will have to appear for three subjects — Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300) and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.