Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the ECG Technician 2020 result along with cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the document verification round conducted from March 8 to 12 can check and download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 50 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment. More than 700 candidates were selected to appear for the DV round.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 195 vacancies for the ECG Technician post. The online application process was started in July 2020.

Cut-Off Marks Category Cut-Off Marks General 48.2195 EWS

41.2860 SC 36.8130 ST 40.5300 OBC 42.5670 MBC NA SAH NA

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Now click on “ECG 2020: Recommendation Order of Finally Selected Candidates” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.