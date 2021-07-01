RSMSSB ECG Technician 2020 result, cut-off marks released; here’s how to download
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the ECG Technician 2020 result along with cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the document verification round conducted from March 8 to 12 can check and download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
A total of 50 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment. More than 700 candidates were selected to appear for the DV round.
The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 195 vacancies for the ECG Technician post. The online application process was started in July 2020.
Cut-Off Marks
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|General
|48.2195
| EWS
|41.2860
|SC
|36.8130
|ST
|40.5300
|OBC
|42.5670
|MBC
|NA
|SAH
|NA
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Results” tab
- Now click on “ECG 2020: Recommendation Order of Finally Selected Candidates”
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to download the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.