The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the exam date for the Sub-Inspector (Civil/IRBn) recruitment test 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website appsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test for the post of SI which was held from March 31 to May 7 are eligible to appear for the recruitment test.

APPSC will conduct the SI (Civil/IRBn) recruitment test on August 22 (Sunday) at 11.00 AM. The Recruitment Test will be of MCQ (objective-type) on General Knowledge paper carrying 100 marks. The duration of the recruitment test will be 90 minutes. The venue of examination centres will be notified in due course.

Here’s APPSC SI recruitment test notice.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official APPSC website for the latest updates.

APPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 120 posts of Sub-Inspector in Civil Police and 3 posts of SI in IBRn in the state Home Department. Following the PET/PST, candidates will appear in the recruitment test and combined competitive written exam. Shortlisted candidates will go through a medical test and appear for the viva-voce for final selection.