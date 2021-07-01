The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has announced the result of the Constable (Tradesman) 2017 recruitment exam. The trade-wise list of shortlisted candidates is available and can be downloaded from the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The merit list contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates in each trade. The candidates will appear for the document verification process and detailed medical exam (DME). The result document also contains the trade-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.

Steps to check ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017 result:

Visit official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Click on the result link for Constable tradesman The result will get automatically downloaded Check merit list using roll number.

ITBP is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total 636 posts including those of Tailor, Gardener, Cook, Cobbler, Water Carrier, Safai Karamchari, Washerman and Barber.