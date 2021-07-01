Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released Assistant General Manager and Medical Officer admit card on Thursday. Candidates who are to appear for the Category-I recruitment examination can download their admit cards from FCI’s official website fci.gov.in.

The examinations for Assistant General Manager (Accounts/Law/Technical) and Medical Officer will be conducted on July 17, and July 18 for Assistant General Manager (General Admin) for a total of 150 minutes.

“The Candidates, who are not able to generate their call letters online for the test, should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination,” read the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website fci.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Current Recruitment” tab Now click on “To download Call Letter for Online Recruitment Examination of Category-I (Click Here)” under Category I Recruitment tab Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Candidates may check the information handout for online examination of category-I here.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 89 vacancies.

