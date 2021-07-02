Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has deferred the application deadline for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2021 (GUJCET). Last date for filling, saving and submitting application form for GUJCET 2021 is July 4. Earlier, the deadline was June 30.

Candidates can register on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 300. Option for filling form will be shown only after successful payment. In case of failed payment status, application cannot be filled, reads the official notice.

Steps to apply for Gujarat CET 2021

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on “Click Here For New Candidate Registration” and register Log in using Email ID/Mobile Number, Password and security pin Pay the application fee Fill up the application form and submit

Here’s the direct link to register for Gujarat CET 2021.

GUJCET is conducted every year for admission to state-level engineering colleges. Qualified candidates will have to participate in counselling process. GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state.

