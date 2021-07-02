Karnataka Public Education Department has released the the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test or KARTET 2021 notification. Interested and eligible candidates can register for KARTET 2021 on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in till July 20, 2021.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 22.

“The date of examination is subject to change, if situation warrants due to Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the official notice.

Important Dates

Commencement of KARTET 2021 registration: July 1

Last date to register for KARTET 2021: July 20

Last date to pay the applicable fee: July 20

Admit card release date: August 12

KARTET 2021 examination date: August 22

Here’s the direct link to check the official notice.

Eligibility

Paper I: PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 percent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education or PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). More details in the notification.

Paper II: Graduation with at least 50 percent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education or Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for KARTET 2021

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test for Online Application - 2021” Fill up the application form through registration and login Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 700 for Paper I or Paper II whereas Rs 350 is applicable for candidates from SC/ST/C1 category.

To apply for both Paper I and II, the candidates from general category will have to Pay Rs 1000 whereas SC/ST/C1 category candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Differently abled candidates are exempted from paying the fee.