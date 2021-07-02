The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Assistant Professor, Election Tehsildar, Scientist and District Attorney recruitment exams. Registered candidates set to appear for the exams can download their admit card from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The District Attorney (Group-A) exam will be held on July 17 while the Assistant Professor exams for various subjects will be held on July 17, 18 and 24. The exams for Election Tehsildar (Class-II) and Scientist-B (Group-B) will be conducted on July 24 and 25 respectively.

HPSC will conduct these exams in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates have to appear at the exam centre mentioned in the hall ticket along with a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID.

Here’s HPSC exam schedule.

“It is made clear that all the candidates who had applied for the above posts are provisionally allowed to appear in the Recruitment Test/ Written Test subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions as per advertisement. The eligibility of the candidates who will be declared qualified for interview will be checked later on,” HPSC said in its notice.

Steps to download HPSC admit card:

Visit official website hpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Download admit card’ under ‘Important Links’ section Select post name and enter registration number and click ‘View’ The HPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

