Today is the last day to apply online for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2021 (GUJCET). The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had extended the application deadline till today. Candidates can register for GUJCET 2021 on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 300.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2021:

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on “Click Here For New Candidate Registration” and register Log in using Email ID/Mobile Number, Password and security pin Pay the application fee Fill up the application form and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to register for Gujarat CET 2021.

GUJCET is conducted every year for admission to state-level engineering colleges. Qualified candidates will have to participate in counselling process. GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state.