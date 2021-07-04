The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Commandant -01/2022 batch on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply online at the portal joinindiancoastguard.gov.in till July 14.

ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2022 batch notification offers 40 posts of General Duty and 10 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) officers. The vacancies are available only for male candidates.

The e-admit cards to eligible candidates for appearing in the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) will be issued from July 20 onwards.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-24 years (born between July 1, 1997, to June 30, 2001) for both branches. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational qualification:

General Duty (GD): i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

Technical: i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification.

Here’s ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2022 batch notification.

Steps to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant vacancies:



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to ‘Opportunities’ tab Select post and proceed with application form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future referance.

Here’s the direct link to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant 2021.

Selection procedure

The ICG selection process will include two stages. Candidates will be shortlisted for Preliminary Selection which will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

The candidates who qualify Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection, to be conducted tentatively from end August/early September to early November 2021. The Final Selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

A merit list will be prepared for the medically fit candidates on the basis of marks obtained at FSB and depending upon the availability of vacancies. Such candidates will be called for document verification.