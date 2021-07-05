SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result today at srmist.edu.in
The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will declare the result of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEEE) 2021 Phase-II today. Registered candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to check the result at the official website srmist.edu.in.
SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 was held on June 29, 30 and July 1 in a computer-based mode.
According to the timeline posted on the official website, the date of announcement of SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam result is July 5 tentatively.
The SRMJEEE 2021 is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.
The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.
Steps to check SRMJEEE results 2021:
- Visit the official website srmist.edu.in
- Go to ‘Admission India’ section
- Click on the SRMJEE result 2021 hyperlink (when available)
- Enter your login/user ID and password
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
