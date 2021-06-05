SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has preponed the the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEEE) 2021 Phase-II. Candidates must note that the application deadline has been preponed to June 20th which earlier was July 20. Candidates applying for the examination can register on the official website srmist.edu.in.

As per the new schedule, the examinations will not be conducted on June 29 and 30.

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1100.

Steps to register for SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-II:

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in On the homepage, click on “SRMJEE 2021 (Phase-II) - B.Tech - Apply Now” Key in your details and register Login and fill up the application form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

The examination is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, reports Indian Express.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.