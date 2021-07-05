Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC aims to fill a total of 31 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years as on August 1, 2020, and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2017.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. The applicants should have completed Journalism/ Mass Communication. More details in the notification.

Here’s BPSC Assistant Director DPRO detailed notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750 whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC/ Women/ PwD category.

Here’s the official notification to check the application process.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on BPSC Online Application Fill up the registration form and submit Pay the applicable fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer posts.