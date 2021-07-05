Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the examination date for Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021 on its official website ignou.ac.in. The examination will be conducted from August 3, 2021, for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any.

“The examination of Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate Programmes will also be held from 3rd August 2021. The Date-Sheet and other details will be notified shortly,” reads the official notice.

The University notified the same via Twitter and said: “IGNOU to conduct the Term-end Examination (TEE) June 2021 from 3rd August 2021.”

Meanwhile, the University has also extended the last date for online submission of Term End Examination form upto July 9, 2021.

The applicants are required to pay the applicable fee of Rs 200 per course.

Here’s the direct link to apply for IGNOU TEE June 2021.

Hall Ticket will be uploaded on the University’s official website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Students are directed to take the print out of the Hall Ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket. Entry to the Examination Hall is strictly on the basis of the valid Hall Ticket and University Identity Card, read the official statement.

