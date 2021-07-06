ISRO-Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum has invited online applications from eligible Graduate and Diploma holders in Engineering for recruitment to 160 Apprentice posts at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 26, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 160 vacancies, of which 73 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Apprentices and 87 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

The Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year. Candidates age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: June 30

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre”: July 20

Last date for applying “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre”: July 26

Declaration of shortlisted list: August 2

Date for document verification: 2nd/3rd week of August

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentices: First Class Engineering Degree (Four/three year duration(for lateral entry) awarded by an Indian University in the respective field with not less than 65% marks/6.84 CGPA. B.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: First Class Diploma (3 year duration) awarded by State Technical Board/University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Fill up the application form A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated After a day, log in to the portal Click Establishment Request Menu Click on Find Establishment Upload your resume, choose Establishment name and type “INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION LIQUID PROPULSIONSYSTEMS CENTRE” and search Click on apply

Here’s the direct link to enroll on NATS portal.

Selection Procedure

The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General / SC / ST / OBC on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.