Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment exam of Staff Nurse. The applicants can check the same on HPSSC’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The written test is scheduled to be conducted on August 5, 2021.

“Any candidate(s) who does not fulfill essential qualifications of the post and other eligibility criteria of age etc. and even if, Roll Number for them have also been generated through on line software, such candidate(s) need not to appear in the written test; failing which whole responsibility will lie upon him/her and their candidature will be liable for rejection during the further selection process,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates appearing for the written examination must have passed 10+2 preferably with Science from a recognized Board of School Education along with BSc Nursing or diploma in GNM from a recognized University/Institution.

The applicants should be between the age of 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Persons with disabilities and Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh.

The upper age relaxation is also available to Ex-servicemen candidates of HP. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 90 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.