Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the final result for the post of Assistant Teacher on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the counselling round conducted on June 28 and 29 can check the final list at upasiceduboard.gov.in.

The list has a total of 6696 candidates. The result contains serial number, registration number, name of the candidates, father’s name, date of birth, gender along with the allotted district.

Steps to check the final result

Visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of provisionally selected candidates on vacant posts under the recruitment process on 69000 posts in compliance with Government Order No-456/68-5-2021-17/2020 dated 17.05.2021” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print out for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the first counselling session was conducted on October 31, 2020, followed by the second session in December. Around 31227 and 36590 candidates were selected for appointment in various government schools in the first and second session, respectively.

The candidates had to bring the essential documents for the document verification round. The reporting time was 10.00 AM.