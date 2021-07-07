Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) will conclude the online application process today for the recruitment to more than 2000 Assistant Professors vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website uphesc2021.co.in for the posts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects.

Applicants are advised to carefully fill up their application forms. No requests for changes will be entertained after final submission, read the notice.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for the post is 62.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable. SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission.

The UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021 will be conducted in five phases between October 30 and December 12. Following the exams, the qualified candidates will be called for the interview round from late December.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2021: