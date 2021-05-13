Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has postponed the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis. The exam was scheduled to begin on May 26.

In a notice, UPHESC said the decision to postpone the Assistant Professor recruitment exam has been taken in view of rising Covid-19 cases in UP and the state government directions. New dates for the exam will be announced later on site.uphesc.org.

Here’s UPHESC Asst Professor exam postponement notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects. The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission.

The application process for the recruitment was held in March and April this year.