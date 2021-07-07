The National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned against fake public notice regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 undergraduate exam.

“It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice with the subject line – “Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021” is being circulated through various means, including social media. It is vehemently denied that no such Public Notice, declaring the conduct of NEET (UG) on 5th Sep 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency so far,” NTA said in its notice.

Here’s NTA notice on NEET UG 2021 fake notice,

The Agency asserted that it is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET-UG 2021, keeping in view the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The NEET UG 2021 will be held for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.