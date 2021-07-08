The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application correction process for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Registered candidates can make changes to their application forms by visiting the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in till July 12 (11.50 PM).

All the registered Candidates for the said Examination are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided, reads the notice.

Candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011 -40759000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in for any clarification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps for JIPMAT 2021 application correction

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT—2021 EDIT CORRECTION WINDOW” Sign in using JIPMAT 2021 application number, password and security pin Proceed with the application correction and submit

Here’s the direct link to JIPMAT 2021 application correction window.

The JIPMAT 2021 is held for admission to the Five Year Integrated Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management - Jammu. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.